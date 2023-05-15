Deputies identify teen’s body found in backwaters of the Wapsipinicon River

FOLLETTS, Iowa (KWQC) - Deputies are investigating after a dead body was discovered in the backwaters of the Wapsipinicon River on Saturday, May 13, and now, deputies say they have identified the body that was found.

According to deputies, the teen’s body that was found in the backwaters of the Wapsipinicon River on Saturday morning at approximately 10:28 a.m. by an off-duty Camanche Firefighter, is that of 18-year-old Benjamin Williams, who had been reported missing earlier that day by two teenage campers.

Deputies said the two teenage campers reported Williams missing from their campsite on Saturday at approximately 9:45 a.m.

The Clinton County Sheriff’s Office said they then responded to that missing person report out of the Ben Martinsen Wildlife Area.

During the search, deputies said that they used the assistance of a K-9 unit from the Clinton Police Department and a drone.

Later, at approximately 10:28 a.m., deputies said that Williams was found dead at the scene.

The case remains under investigation by the Clinton County Sheriff’s Office and the Clinton County Medical Examiner.

