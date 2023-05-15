Deputies identify teen’s body found in backwaters of the Wapsipinicon River

Body found after two teens reported their friend missing while camping
Deputies are investigating after a dead body was discovered in the backwaters of the...
Deputies are investigating after a dead body was discovered in the backwaters of the Wapsipinicon River on Saturday, May 13, and now, deputies say they have identified the body that was found.(MGN)
By Creighton Fox
Published: May. 15, 2023 at 11:28 AM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
FOLLETTS, Iowa (KWQC) - Deputies are investigating after a dead body was discovered in the backwaters of the Wapsipinicon River on Saturday, May 13, and now, deputies say they have identified the body that was found.

According to deputies, the teen’s body that was found in the backwaters of the Wapsipinicon River on Saturday morning at approximately 10:28 a.m. by an off-duty Camanche Firefighter, is that of 18-year-old Benjamin Williams, who had been reported missing earlier that day by two teenage campers.

Deputies said the two teenage campers reported Williams missing from their campsite on Saturday at approximately 9:45 a.m.

The Clinton County Sheriff’s Office said they then responded to that missing person report out of the Ben Martinsen Wildlife Area.

According to deputies, upon arrival, they met with the two teenage campers, who had reported their 18-year-old friend, Benjamin Williams, missing from the campsite at approximately 9:45 a.m.

During the search, deputies said that they used the assistance of a K-9 unit from the Clinton Police Department and a drone.

Later, at approximately 10:28 a.m., deputies said that Williams was found dead at the scene.

The case remains under investigation by the Clinton County Sheriff’s Office and the Clinton County Medical Examiner.

