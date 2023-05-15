Few showers south of I-80 today

Rain chances through early Tuesday
By Meteorologist Kevin Phelps
Published: May. 15, 2023 at 3:23 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
QUAD CITIES, IA/IL (KWQC) -- A storm system will slip by south of the Quad Cities today bringing minor rain chances to areas south of I-80 this afternoon.  Clouds and NE winds will help to keep temps to the 60s this afternoon.  Skies will clear up by Tuesday afternoon leading to temps in the 70s once again.  70s and 80s are on tap through Thursday before a front brings showers and storms back to the area on Friday.  It’s too early to tell if there will be any severe weather or not.  The weather pattern will quiet down by the weekend with both days filled with sunshine.

TODAY: Few showers south of I-80. High: 69º. Winds: NE 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy.  Low: 52º Winds: NE 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW: Gradual clearing. High: 80º.

