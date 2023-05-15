Flood cleanup continues in downtown Moline.

MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - In Moline, river levels are currently sitting at 15.9 feet, which is considered minor flood-stage., and cleanup is still underway from the 2023 Mississippi River flood.

Near Western Illinois University, city staff are working to clear debris and silt from the road with assistance from the Moline Fire Department.

As the cleanup process continues, city staff are asking the public to be patient as River Drive and Ben Butterworth Parkway remain closed for inspection.

During the inspection process, crews say they’ll be looking for any road damage or any unsafe conditions.

If everything checks out, crews say River Drive should be open by the end of this week.

