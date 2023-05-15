Meet TV6′s Jenna and Dustin

Meet TV6's QCT anchors Jenna & Dustin
By KWQC Staff
Published: May. 15, 2023 at 3:52 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -Whenever there is a new employee at TV6, we try to get them on PSL so you can get to know them personally.

Jenna Jackson is not a new employee--but her on-air partner for Quad Cities Today is a “newer” employee: Dustin Nolan, a talented reporter, journalist, and former sportscaster. His background information page at the KWQC website is here.

Another curious aspect of this talented anchor team is that they are married and are raising their now 2-year-old son, John Parker.

In the interview, the couple shares insight into their recent wedding, family life, hobbies, and interests outside of work.

Follow Dustin Nolan on Facebook here. His email address is Dustin.Nolan@KWQC.com

Jenna Jackson is on Facebook here. Her email address is jjackson@kwqc.com.

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An Alabama couple recently welcomed two sets of identical twins to their family.
‘It’s the Lord’: Woman gives birth to 2 sets of identical twins
Vermont State Police investigating suspicious Brookfield death
Police: Man injured after shooting in Rock Island Saturday
Missouri animal rescuers say a dog was recently brought to them shaved with swastikas drawn on...
3-month-old puppy found shaved with swastikas on body, rescuers say
Bettnedorf police are asking for the public’s help to identify a woman they say stole a purse...
CRIME STOPPERS: Police ask for public to help identify woman who stole purse
Missouri officials said a 1-year-old girl was hit and killed by a train.
1-year-old struck, killed by train, officials say

Latest News

SAU Wine Festival is May 20, 2023
SAU Wine Festival fundraiser set for Saturday
SAU Wine Festival is May 20, 2023
SAU Wine Festival is Saturday
Figge Art Museum summer camps
Summer art camps for all ages
Figge Art Museum summer camps
Figge Art Museum summer art camps
Trinity College of Nursing & Health Sciences, Rock Island, IL
Trinity College of Nursing celebrates 125th anniversary