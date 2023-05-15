National Mississippi River Museum & Aquarium

National Mississippi River Museum & Aquarium
By Debbie McFadden
Published: May. 15, 2023 at 3:59 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
DUBUQUE, Iowa (KWQC) -The National Mississippi River Museum & Aquarium is a true gem destination that offers plenty to enjoy and educate for every member of the family.

Emily Adlfinger, Marketing Manager, and Jennifer Dayna, Director of Education, introduce the audience to one of the resident animals--kestrel!--while inviting all to visit the facility soon to check out new exhibits, aquariums (including another touch tank). a special canoe feature, an expansion of species, and so much more.

For mor information, visit the website at https://www.rivermuseum.com/ or call 563-557-9545,

National Mississippi River Museum & Aquarium is located at 350 East 3rd Street, Port of Dubuque, IA.

