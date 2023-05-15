Rock Island Arsenal opens to public for 2-day Armed Forces Day Celebration

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) - The Rock Island Arsenal invites the public to join them for their annual Armed Forces Day Celebration.

The two-day, Armed Forces Day Celebration, will take place on both Friday and Saturday with various events going on throughout different times of the day, stated a media release from the Rock Island Arsenal. Attendees can enjoy a full carnival, live music, food trucks, vendors, military displays, Quad Cities Cruisers Car Show, fireworks, and the annual Run the Rock 5k, 10k and America’s Kids Run.

Event organizers say that costs associated with carnival rides, games, food, etc. will be at the patron’s personal expense, but entry to the arsenal will be at no cost. An ATM will be available at Memorial Park throughout the activities.

According to event organizers, an activity breakdown is as follows:

Friday, May 19: 4 p.m. kickoff, Run The Rock/America’s Kids Run packet pick up; carnival and vendors begin, 4 p.m. opening Armed Forces Day ceremony, 4:25 p.m. keg tapping (Front Street Brewery), 5 p.m. Wicked Liz and the Belly Swirls performs, 10 p.m. closure.

Saturday, May 20: 8:45 a.m. kickoff, carnival and vendors begin, America’s Kids Run opening remarks, and run events, 9:35 a.m. Run The Rock 5K/10K opening remarks, ceremonial opening, 10 a.m. race begins, 10:45 a.m. 5K Run The Rock awards, 11:05 a.m. 10K Run The Rock awards, 11:30 a.m. Quad Cities Cruisers Car Show beings, 1 p.m. Matt Fuller Band performs, 5:30 p.m. 30 West performs, 9:15 p.m. fireworks, 10 p.m. closure.

This event is an opportunity for out collective communities to express our gratitude, admiration, and support to the mean and women who have answered the noble call of service, event organizers concluded.

For extensive details on prohibited items and further information, click here.

