SAU Wine Festival fundraiser set for Saturday

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -Participants can join in on the celebration and scholarship fundraising event at the Saint Ambrose University campus under the oak trees on Saturday, May 20 from 3-6 p.m.

Ann McIntyre shares information about how to attend about this amazing event supporting scholarships at St. Ambrose University that has continued for 21 years.

Get additional specific information at this link: https://www.sau.edu/.../alumni/special-events/wine-festival

Ticket price is $50 and can be purchased here. Tickets purchased after May 12, 2023, will be available for pick up at the will-call table on the day of the event.

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.