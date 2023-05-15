SAU Wine Festival fundraiser set for Saturday

SAU Wine Festival is Saturday
By KWQC Staff
Published: May. 15, 2023 at 4:23 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -Participants can join in on the celebration and scholarship fundraising event at the Saint Ambrose University campus under the oak trees on Saturday, May 20 from 3-6 p.m.

Ann McIntyre shares information about how to attend about this amazing event supporting scholarships at St. Ambrose University that has continued for 21 years.

Get additional specific information at this link: https://www.sau.edu/.../alumni/special-events/wine-festival

Ticket price is $50 and can be purchased here. Tickets purchased after May 12, 2023, will be available for pick up at the will-call table on the day of the event.

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An Alabama couple recently welcomed two sets of identical twins to their family.
‘It’s the Lord’: Woman gives birth to 2 sets of identical twins
Vermont State Police investigating suspicious Brookfield death
Police: Man injured after shooting in Rock Island Saturday
Missouri animal rescuers say a dog was recently brought to them shaved with swastikas drawn on...
3-month-old puppy found shaved with swastikas on body, rescuers say
Bettnedorf police are asking for the public’s help to identify a woman they say stole a purse...
CRIME STOPPERS: Police ask for public to help identify woman who stole purse
Missouri officials said a 1-year-old girl was hit and killed by a train.
1-year-old struck, killed by train, officials say

Latest News

SAU Wine Festival is May 20, 2023
SAU Wine Festival is Saturday
Figge Art Museum summer camps
Summer art camps for all ages
Figge Art Museum summer camps
Figge Art Museum summer art camps
Trinity College of Nursing & Health Sciences, Rock Island, IL
Trinity College of Nursing celebrates 125th anniversary