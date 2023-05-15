Scott County’s CAP program connects families to services

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -This episode focuses on the Coordinated Assessment Program (also known as CAP) in Scott County that assists in connecting families to services that help support health, happiness, and the ongoing success of young people in our community.

The Coordinated Assessment Program provides families with resources that help kids avoid a life of crime. The program began in 2022 and has served over 300 Scott County youth, with 68% of them making behavioral progress.

Highlighted talking points include an explanation of how the program works, what success looks like, how it is funded, school integration, and perspectives from caseworkers and family outcomes.

INSI6HT thanks the following front-line participants for taking part in the roundtable discussion:

Jeff Bladel, Police Chief, Davenport Police Department

Sarah Ott, Chief Strategy Officer, City of Davenport

Nicole Cisne Durbin, President and CEO, Family Resources

T.J. Schneckloth, Superintendent, Davenport Community Schools

Artesian Tillery, CAP caseworker, Family Resources

Karen Ring, member of a family using CAP assistance

To learn more about CAP visit the website at https://www.capqc.com/ or call 563-326-6431 ext. 3.

About the show: INSI6HT is a new program focused on the Quad Cities’ business landscape. Each Sunday, Redrick Terry will engage with regional business leaders in coordination with journalists from the Quad-City Times about topics that impact our community. It airs original shows on Sundays at 8 a.m. and re-airs on Fridays at 11 a.m.

