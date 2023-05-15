Traffic Alert: Gaines Street in Davenport

Traffic changes are coming to Gaines Street in Davenport, that are expected to continue into June.
By KWQC Staff
Published: May. 15, 2023 at 4:11 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Traffic changes are coming to Gaines Street in Davenport, that are expected to continue into June.

The northbound lanes on Gaines Street are closed, according to public works officials. Traffic will be head-to-head in the southbound lanes, due to work on the Centennial Bridge.

Crews say the work is expected to last into mid-June.

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An Alabama couple recently welcomed two sets of identical twins to their family.
‘It’s the Lord’: Woman gives birth to 2 sets of identical twins
Vermont State Police investigating suspicious Brookfield death
Police: Man injured after shooting in Rock Island Saturday
Missouri animal rescuers say a dog was recently brought to them shaved with swastikas drawn on...
3-month-old puppy found shaved with swastikas on body, rescuers say
Bettnedorf police are asking for the public’s help to identify a woman they say stole a purse...
CRIME STOPPERS: Police ask for public to help identify woman who stole purse
Missouri officials said a 1-year-old girl was hit and killed by a train.
1-year-old struck, killed by train, officials say

Latest News

Whitey's celebrates 90th anniversary through Sunday
Whitey’s celebrates 90th anniversary through Sunday
Paula Sands Live, Whitey's Ice Cream, 90 Years
Paula Sands Live, Whitey's Ice Cream, 90 Years
Whitey's celebrates 90th anniversary through Sunday
Whitey's celebrates 90th anniversary through Sunday
Moline flood cleanup is underway.
Flood cleanup continues in downtown Moline