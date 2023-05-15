Traffic Alert: Gaines Street in Davenport

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Traffic changes are coming to Gaines Street in Davenport, that are expected to continue into June.

The northbound lanes on Gaines Street are closed, according to public works officials. Traffic will be head-to-head in the southbound lanes, due to work on the Centennial Bridge.

Crews say the work is expected to last into mid-June.

