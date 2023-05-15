Trinity College of Nursing celebrates 125th anniversary

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -Tracy Poelvoorde, PhD, RN, Chancellor of Trinity College of Nursing & Health Sciences and Babina Mudbhari, RN, Emergency Department, discuss the college and how it is marking 125 years in the Quad Cities.

Talking points include how the college has evolved and grown in the ever-evolving field of healthcare, what the college is doing to meet demands of current nursing students (including the area’s only Medical Lab Sciences program) and recruitment efforts including the college’s Healthcare Experience camp.

Mudbhari is a Trinity College graduate (in 2018) and has worked at UnityPoint Health – Trinity since graduation as an RN in the emergency department.

For more information, visit Trinity College of Nursing & Health Sciences online here or call 309-429-6843.

