12-year-old Texas boy among 2 arrested after fatal shooting at Sonic restaurant

This photo released by the Keene Police Department on Sunday, May 14, 2023, shows Angel Gomez....
This photo released by the Keene Police Department on Sunday, May 14, 2023, shows Angel Gomez. Gomez and a 12-year-old boy have been arrested on murder warrants in the fatal shooting of a Sonic Drive-In employee in Keene, Texas.(Keene Police Department via AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 16, 2023 at 11:42 AM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KEENE, Texas (AP) — A 12-year-old boy has been arrested on a murder warrant in the fatal shooting of a Sonic Drive-In employee in Texas, police said.

Matthew Davis, 32, was shot and killed Saturday night as he fought with Angel Gomez, 20, in the parking lot of the restaurant in Keene, about 40 miles (64 kilometers) southwest of Dallas, police said.

The boy was at the restaurant with Gomez, who was causing an unspecified disturbance in the parking lot, and shot Davis several times after taking a gun from Gomez’s vehicle, according to a police statement.

Davis was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead, police said.

The boy used an AR-style rifle in the shooting, Police Chief James Kidd told The Dallas Morning News on Tuesday.

Both Gomez and the boy fled the scene, but Gomez later returned and was arrested on a murder warrant and the boy, whose name has not been released, was found and arrested in the nearby town of Rio Vista, police said.

Court records do not show that formal charges have been filed.

The shooting comes in the wake of two mass shootings that has focused attention on guns in Texas.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deputies are investigating after a dead body was discovered in the backwaters of the...
Deputies identify teen’s body found in backwaters of the Wapsipinicon River
Carisa Browne was in the drive-thru line when suddenly, some foul-smelling stuff fell from the...
Mystery ‘poop’ rains down on cars in drive-thru, family says
Meet TV6's Dustin & Jenna (and two-year-old son, John Parker)
Meet TV6′s Jenna and Dustin
Vermont State Police investigating suspicious Brookfield death
Police: Man injured after shooting in Rock Island Saturday
An Alabama couple recently welcomed two sets of identical twins to their family.
‘It’s the Lord’: Woman gives birth to 2 sets of identical twins

Latest News

Hundreds of bees swarmed an Encino neighborhood on Monday, sending at least 2 people to the...
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Bees swarm neighborhood, sending 2 to the hospital
FILE - The lightning strike happened in Bosque County, Texas, on Monday
Man dies, 6-year-old found breathing after being struck by lightning, officials say
Hundreds of bees swarmed an Encino neighborhood on Monday, sending at least 2 people to the...
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Bees swarm neighborhood, sending 2 to the hospital
Capitol Police Chief Thomas Manger speaks a House Administration Committee hearing on Tuesday.
Chief of Capitol Police talk about what's needed in wake of threats and attacks
OpenAI CEO Sam Altman is speaking at a Senate hearing Tuesday.
ChatGPT’s chief testifies before Congress as concerns grow about artificial intelligence risks