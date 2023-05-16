Cop? On a rooftop? Fundraiser for Special Olympics returns to QCA participating Dunkin’ locations

QUAD CITIES, Iowa and Ill. (KWQC) - A cop on a rooftop? That’s right. If you happen to see local law enforcement on top of Dunkin’ locations across the QCA on Friday, don’t worry, it’s all for a fundraiser to benefit Special Olympics.

This year’s Cop on a Rooftop fundraiser for Special Olympics will be on Friday from 5 a.m. until noon at participating Dunkin’ locations across the QCA with representatives from the Law Enforcement Torch Run for Special Olympics Illinois and Iowa collecting money that will go directly to support programming for Special Olympics athletes in both states, according to a media release from event organizers.

Officials say that Dunkin’ guests who donate to Cop on a Rooftop will receive a coupon for a free donut and guests who donate $10 or more will receive a coupon for a free medium hot or iced coffee.

QCA participating locations include:

3501 Avenue of the Cities in Moline

1220 18th St, Suite 120 in Silvis

2711 18th Ave in Rock Island

1122 N 2nd St, Suite B in Clinton

1724 W Locust St in Davenport

2519 E 53rd St in Davenport

2660 Dodge St in Dubuque

2603 2nd Ave in Muscatine

For additional participating locations, click here.

