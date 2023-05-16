Crews respond to fire at Muscatine Power & Water Plant Tuesday
Published: May. 16, 2023 at 3:21 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
MUSCATINE, Iowa (KWQC) - No injuries were reported after a fire at the Muscatine Power & Water Plant Tuesday.
Crews responded to a report of a fire at 7:56 a.m. at the Muscatine Power & Water Plant, 1700 Dick Drake Way, according to a media release. There was a report of a coal fire in a dust collector.
The fire was under control in 20 minutes, and crews stayed on the scene until 10:30 a.m. for hot spots in the system, firefighters said.
No injuries were reported, crews said.
Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.