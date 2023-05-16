Crews respond to fire at Muscatine Power & Water Plant Tuesday

MUSCATINE, Iowa (KWQC) - No injuries were reported after a fire at the Muscatine Power & Water Plant Tuesday.

Crews responded to a report of a fire at 7:56 a.m. at the Muscatine Power & Water Plant, 1700 Dick Drake Way, according to a media release. There was a report of a coal fire in a dust collector.

The fire was under control in 20 minutes, and crews stayed on the scene until 10:30 a.m. for hot spots in the system, firefighters said.

No injuries were reported, crews said.

