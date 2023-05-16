Face masks are still a good idea at the doctor’s office, study says

FILE - According to a study, wearing a mask at a doctor's office can protect you from getting...
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: May. 16, 2023 at 7:03 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
(CNN) - Signs urging everyone to mask up have largely disappeared from places like grocery stores and schools in the third year of the COVID-19 pandemic.

But they are still worn in medical offices, and a study published Monday says that might be a good idea.

Masks continue to offer some protection and reduce your risk of catching COVID-19 in a community setting, like a doctor’s office, according to the study.

The study published in the journal Annals of Internal Medicine also found that there was not a significant difference in protection between surgical masks and N95 respirators in a healthcare setting.

The virus can still be passed from patient to staff or staff to patient even when both are masked, but it is rare.

