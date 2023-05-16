The Friends of MLK break ground on new park to honor Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The Friends of MLK broke ground on a new park in downtown Davenport to honor Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

MLK organizers say that they want this park to be a way to preserve Davenport history as it relates to people of color.

Friends of MLK CEO Ryan Saddler, says the vision of the park is to tell the stories of those living in Davenport, before the turn of the century, in a unique way.

“We want to make sure we tell all of those stories, and really that’s about it,” said Saddler. “Making sure we leave room and space for people to interpret those stories. Being able to understand what it may have been like living in Davenport, before the turn of the century.”

An estimated opening timeline is anticipated for later this summer, according Friends of MLK.

