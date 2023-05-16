Geneseo Police Department to install 2 license plate reading cameras

Police said that these cameras are used to solve and reduce property and violent crime and are not intended for minor traffic or parking violations.
By KWQC Staff
Published: May. 16, 2023 at 4:11 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
GENESEO, Ill. KWQC) - According to the International Association of Chiefs of Police, seven in 10 crimes are committed with a vehicle and the Geneseo Police Department has announced that in an effort to solve and reduce crime within the town, they will be installing two license plate reading cameras.

According to a media release from GPD, these cameras, built by Flock Safety, send a real-time alert to law enforcement when a stolen car or known wanted suspect from a state or national crime database is detected.

These cameras also send alerts if a vehicle associated with a missing person in an AMBER or Silver Alert is detected, police said.

Police also say these cameras will help solve crime by providing the objective evidence needed for investigations.

With these cameras, police say they will be able to capture license plates and vehicle characteristics, not people or faces, and each search requires a justification, and the data is never sold or shared with third parties.

Finally, police said that these cameras are used to solve and reduce property and violent crime and are not intended for minor traffic or parking violations.

