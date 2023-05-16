Lego reveals 3,981-piece Batman Batcave shadow box set

For $400, you can soon build the Batcave out of Legos.
For $400, you can soon build the Batcave out of Legos.(Lego)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: May. 16, 2023 at 2:04 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Holy Legos, Batman!

A Batcave - Shadow Box Lego set will hit the shelves on June 8.

The Lego Company said it will allow users to reconstruct the superhero’s headquarters, with the design taken from the 1992 film “Batman Returns.”

The Lego set contains 3,981 pieces and is made for adults.

For $400, you can soon build the Batcave out of Legos.
For $400, you can soon build the Batcave out of Legos.(Lego)

It has moveable parts, a Batmobile, and seven mini-figures of characters like the Penguin and Catwoman.

The company said it will cost about $400.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deputies are investigating after a dead body was discovered in the backwaters of the...
Deputies identify teen’s body found in backwaters of the Wapsipinicon River
Carisa Browne was in the drive-thru line when suddenly, some foul-smelling stuff fell from the...
Mystery ‘poop’ rains down on cars in drive-thru, family says
Meet TV6's Dustin & Jenna (and two-year-old son, John Parker)
Meet TV6′s Jenna and Dustin
Vermont State Police investigating suspicious Brookfield death
Police: Man injured after shooting in Rock Island Saturday
An Alabama couple recently welcomed two sets of identical twins to their family.
‘It’s the Lord’: Woman gives birth to 2 sets of identical twins

Latest News

President Joe Biden departs after having lunch with family at Vietnam Cafe in Philadelphia,...
Biden re-evaluating trip abroad adding urgency ahead to debt ceiling meeting at White House
Perrigo Company recalled Gerber's Good Start Infant Formula because of possible contamination.
Recalled Gerber baby formula sent to US retailers after recall began, wholesaler says
FILE - Elon Musk departs the Phillip Burton Federal Building and United States Court House in...
Tesla lawyers want court to reconsider Musk tweet deemed ‘threat’ amid labor dispute
FILE - Solar panels work at the DTE O'Shea Solar Park in Detroit, Nov. 16, 2022. The House...
Biden vetoes bid by Congress to reinstate tariffs on solar panel imports from SE Asia