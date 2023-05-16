Lingering clouds tonight

QUAD CITIES, IA/IL (KWQC) -- Our weather will remain a bit unsettled heading into this evening as a weak system passes to the south, but showers will wind down later tonight. Look for lingering clouds into early Tuesday (and possibly a shower or two south), followed by gradual clearing by afternoon. Highs should reach the 70′s to lower 80′s. Sunshine returns all too briefly for Wednesday and Thursday, before a strong cold front arrives late day Thursday. That means we’ll see more showers and possibly a few storms in the forecast Thursday evening through the end of the week. The good news? The weekend seems to be shaping up quite nicely, with sunshine and highs in the 70′s to near the 80 degree mark.

TONIGHT: Late evening showers (mainly south), then mostly cloudy and cool. Low: 55°. Wind: NW 5 mph.

TUESDAY: A.M. showers. Gradual clearing, then sunshine by afternoon. High: 81°. Wind: NW 5-10 mph.

TUESDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear and cool. Low: 50°.

WEDNESDAY: Sunny and pleasant. High: 75°.

