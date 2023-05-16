MercyOne Clinton provides notification of privacy incident

CLINTON, Iowa (KWQC) - MercyOne Clinton (”MercyOne Clinics”) is providing notification of a recent privacy incident that occurred at its clinics in the Clinton, Iowa area on April 4 of this year.

According to a statement from Mercy One, the Clinton clinics experienced a network disruption that impacted certain systems and immediately began an investigation with the assistance of third-party computer forensic specialists. The investigation determined that certain portions of the network were accessed by an unauthorized party between March 7 and April 4. Therefore, the clinics are now reviewing the types of information potentially impacted by this incident, concluded the statement.

Officials say that although the review is ongoing, the types of information generally might have included name, address, date of birth, driver’s license and state identification number, Social Security Number, financial account information, medical record number, encounter number, Medicare or Medicaid identification number, mental or physical treatment and condition information, diagnosis code information, date or service, admission and discharge date, prescription information, billing and claims information, personal representative or guardian name, and health insurance information.

Although MercyOne Clinics is unaware of any misuse of information resulting from this event, they say that they are providing this notice in an abundance of caution.

If individuals have questions about this incident, or would like to enroll in the credit monitoring and identity protection services, they may contact a dedicated assistance line at 888-220-5301, Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 98 p.m. Central Time, excluding major U.S. holidays, officials said.

