Modifying behavior can decrease dementia risk

Treatment for mid-life hearing loss is the top risk factor that can mitigate dementia development.
How to reduce dementia risk by changing behaviors or habits
By Debbie McFadden
Published: Nov. 15, 2022 at 5:06 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -The number of older people, including those living with dementia, is rising, even as younger age mortality declines. What can we do to prevent being part of the statistics of folks developing dementia?

Numerous studies indicate there is a growing body of evidence supports there are 12 modifiable risk factors for dementia. Modifiable means these are actions we can take regarding lifestyle and health behaviors to make a difference in outcomes.

Taylor Parker of Concept by Iowa Hearing Aid Centers highlights what is on the list and elaborates on how factors are divided up by age---and that mid-life hearing loss is the top risk factor on the list that mitigates dementia development.

12 Modifiable Risk Factors for Dementia: 1) Mid-Life Hearing Loss 2) Education 3) Traumatic Brain Injury 4) Hypertension 5) Physical Inactivity 6) Diabetes 7) Excessive Alcohol Consumption 8) Weight Control/Obesity 9) Smoking 10) Depression 11) Social Contact 12) Air Pollutants

For more information, contact Concept by Iowa Hearing Aid Centers for a free hearing screen.

Concept by Iowa Hearing Aid Centers have two locations within the region at 4009 E. 53rd Street, Suite #300, Davenport, and 1663 Lincoln Way, Clinton.

For more information, call 563-355-7155 (Davenport) or 563-219-8329 (Clinton).

Copyright 2022 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deputies are investigating after a dead body was discovered in the backwaters of the...
Deputies identify teen’s body found in backwaters of the Wapsipinicon River
Carisa Browne was in the drive-thru line when suddenly, some foul-smelling stuff fell from the...
Mystery ‘poop’ rains down on cars in drive-thru, family says
Meet TV6's Dustin & Jenna (and two-year-old son, John Parker)
Meet TV6′s Jenna and Dustin
Vermont State Police investigating suspicious Brookfield death
Police: Man injured after shooting in Rock Island Saturday
An Alabama couple recently welcomed two sets of identical twins to their family.
‘It’s the Lord’: Woman gives birth to 2 sets of identical twins

Latest News

Upcycled statement pieces for home decor available at The Market: A Journey to Joy
Upcycled statement furniture pieces
Upcycled statement pieces for home decor available at The Market: A Journey to Joy
Upcycled statement pieces from The Market: Journey to Joy
New products for gluten-free diets available at Hy-Vee
What’s new in gluten-free?
Police said that these cameras are used to solve and reduce property and violent crime and are...
Geneseo Police Department to install 2 license plate reading cameras
New products for gluten-free diets available at Hy-Vee
What's new in gluten-free?