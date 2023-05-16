Modifying behavior can decrease dementia risk

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -The number of older people, including those living with dementia, is rising, even as younger age mortality declines. What can we do to prevent being part of the statistics of folks developing dementia?

Numerous studies indicate there is a growing body of evidence supports there are 12 modifiable risk factors for dementia. Modifiable means these are actions we can take regarding lifestyle and health behaviors to make a difference in outcomes.

Taylor Parker of Concept by Iowa Hearing Aid Centers highlights what is on the list and elaborates on how factors are divided up by age---and that mid-life hearing loss is the top risk factor on the list that mitigates dementia development.

12 Modifiable Risk Factors for Dementia: 1) Mid-Life Hearing Loss 2) Education 3) Traumatic Brain Injury 4) Hypertension 5) Physical Inactivity 6) Diabetes 7) Excessive Alcohol Consumption 8) Weight Control/Obesity 9) Smoking 10) Depression 11) Social Contact 12) Air Pollutants

For more information, contact Concept by Iowa Hearing Aid Centers for a free hearing screen.

Concept by Iowa Hearing Aid Centers have two locations within the region at 4009 E. 53rd Street, Suite #300, Davenport, and 1663 Lincoln Way, Clinton.

For more information, call 563-355-7155 (Davenport) or 563-219-8329 (Clinton).

Copyright 2022 KWQC. All rights reserved.