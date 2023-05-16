Monday Morning Jumpstart: One Tree Hot Yoga, Setting Intentions
Published: May. 15, 2023
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Katlin Arvanis from One Tree Hot Yoga discusses setting intentions when it comes to trying something new, like taking a yoga class.
Arvanis also shares that there are beginner classes available at One Tree Hot Yoga to give guests the opportunity to have closer instruction.
One Tree Hot Yoga Information:
Address- 2660 East 53rd Street, Suite 4, Davenport, Iowa
Phone- 319-621-6485
Website- https://www.onetreehotyoga.com/
