Morning drizzle and light rain

QUAD CITIES, IA/IL (KWQC) -- Areas of light rain and drizzle will push out of the area shortly after sunrise and then clouds will gradually decrease through the day. HIghs will run into the 70s and 80s this afternoon before NE winds arrive tonight which will bring in cooler air for Wednesday. The next system will arrive on Friday. So ahead of it we will warm back to the 80s on Thursday with a noticeable increase in humidity. Showers and storms will be possible on Friday with the passage of a cold front. We are drying things out for the weekend with highs in the 70s and 80s.

TODAY: AM drizzle followed by diminishing clouds. High: 80º. Winds: NW 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear. Low: 51º Winds: NE 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW: Sunny. High: 75º.

