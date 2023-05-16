New exhibit about global crisis caused by plastic pollution to open at Putnam

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -Putnam Museum is the perfect destination during spring and summer when families are looking for fun and educational stimulation for folks of all ages and interests.

Kelly Lao, Putnam Museum, and Dr Marcus Eriksen inform viewers about the JUNKraft exhibit which will open to the public from May 20 through October. This exhibit examines the issue of global plastic pollution within our oceans.

Additional specific information about this traveling exhibit can be found at https://www.putnam.org/exhibits/junkraft-global-crisis-of-plastic-pollution

To see more information about current exhibits, 3D movies, and more, visit https://www.putnam.org/

The Putnam Museum is located at 1717 West 12th Street in Davenport. The phone number is 563-324-1933.

