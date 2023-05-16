QC Craft Beer Week runs through Saturday

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -The Quad Cities is now home to more than 15 breweries producing craft beers. In celebration of these innovative brewers, QC Craft Beer Week is May 13-20, 2023, and it is a partnership between Visit Quad Cities’ QC Ale Trail, MUGZ, and local breweries as they highlight the culture of craft brewing in the Quad Cities bi-state region.

Bryan Schmid, MUGZ, talks about the observation and small batch craft beer enthusiasts in the area. Paula taste-tests some of the beers on-air.

Other things of interest going on this week for fans of the craft beer industry in the QCA:

Shops with Hops, LeClaire, Iowa on Saturday, May 20. Purchase a $25 ticket in advance at www.shopswithhops.com and pick up your souvenir tasting glass at Green Tree Brewery in LeClaire. Beginning at 3 p.m., you can sip, sample and shop until the after-party at Green Tree Brewery from 6-7 p.m., with raffle prizes with proceeds going to Getting Heroes Home

The Spring 2023 Quad Cities Topless Brewery Cruise for Charity also takes place on Saturday, May 20, with stops at five local breweries. All vehicles that are open-air are encouraged to participate. 100% of proceeds from this event will be donated to Honor Flight of the Quad Cities. It starts and ends at the Front Street Brewery Taproom, located at the Freight House in Downtown Davenport. Registration is day-of from 10-10:45 a.m. $25 per Vehicle (4 Wheels or More) or $15 per Cycle (Less Than 4 Wheels). The ride returns to Front Street at 5:45 p.m. for the after-party. For more information, visit https://www.frontstreetbrew.com/

During QC Craft Beer Week, organizers encourage you to support breweries in the Quad Cities. For more information about QC Craft Beer Week, visit www.qcaletrail.com. You can also follow the QC Ale Trail Facebook group to get updates about specials, tappings, or events from breweries.

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.