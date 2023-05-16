Rock Falls man arrested on child porn charges

ROCK FALLS, Ill. (KWQC) - A Rock Falls man was arrested Monday afternoon on child pornography charges as part of an ongoing investigation by the Rock Falls Police Department.

Daniel S. McCune, 52, of Rock Falls was arrested at his residence in the 1500 block of First Avenue as part of an ongoing investigation, being conducted into McCune since May 1, by the Rock Falls Police Department, according to a media release from police. McCune has been charged with child pornography, a class X felony, unauthorized video recording, a class Three felony, and sexual exploitation of a child, a class Four felony.

Police said McCune was taken to CGH Medical Center due to an unrelated preexisting medical condition, but upon his release he will be taken to the Whiteside County Jail.

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.