Smoke from Canadian wildfires moving south

QUAD CITIES, Iowa/Ill. (KWQC) - Several wildfires in the Canadian province Alberta is sending plumes of smoke into the atmosphere, and the jet stream will bring that smoke in the upper levels of the atmosphere to our sky in eastern Iowa and western Illinois.

A backdoor cold front will be moving in from the northeast tonight, and behind it the smoke will follow.

The smoke will stay in the upper levels of the atmosphere and shouldn’t cause any air quality issues.

The sky will appear a bit hazy or milky over the next couple days, which should make for some interesting sunrises and sunsets.

