Upcycled statement furniture pieces

Upcycled statement pieces from The Market: Journey to Joy
By KWQC Staff
Published: May. 16, 2023 at 4:17 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -A unique, local business collaborative highlights home decor items with a focus on upcycled statement pieces.

Katie Thompson, creator of the the unique retail space known as The Market: A Journey to Joy, invites viewers to shop the retail locations.

THE Market: A Journey to Joy has two locations including 1800 7th Avenue in Moline and 430 North Cody Road in Le Claire, IA. To contact the business, email: katie@themarketqc.com or follow on FACEBOOK.

Visit the website at https://www.themarketajourneytojoy.com/

