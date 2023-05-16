Upcycled statement furniture pieces

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -A unique, local business collaborative highlights home decor items with a focus on upcycled statement pieces.

Katie Thompson, creator of the the unique retail space known as The Market: A Journey to Joy, invites viewers to shop the retail locations.

THE Market: A Journey to Joy has two locations including 1800 7th Avenue in Moline and 430 North Cody Road in Le Claire, IA. To contact the business, email: katie@themarketqc.com or follow on FACEBOOK.

Visit the website at https://www.themarketajourneytojoy.com/

