18-year-old uses college savings to buy restaurant

Samantha Frye, 18, owns Rosalie’s Restaurant and is putting all she has into making it a success. (Source: WEWS)
By Bryn Caswell, WEWS
Published: May. 17, 2023 at 10:04 AM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WEWS) – Instead of spending four years in college, an Ohio graduate took the money she would have used on tuition and invested in her future in a different way.

Samantha Frye, 18, owns Rosalie’s Restaurant and is putting all she has into making it a success.

She started working at the restaurant as a dishwasher when she was 16 years old. As the years passed, she moved up in the ranks, from kitchen prep to line cook.

Like most high school students, Frye went to college after graduation.

She went to Ohio State for business and then environmental engineering, but when the 18-year-old came in for a shift during winter break, an idea sparked when the past owners told her they wanted to sell the restaurant.

“I was thinking that maybe this was something I wanted to do,” she said. “I had savings because I was saving for college, so I had quite a bit of money saved away. And I was like, I could possibly do this.”

Frye paid her down payment and took ownership of Rosalie’s in April.

She has become an inspiration to her customers and her staff alike.

“I really think she’s just a great example of a young lady that is following her dreams and doing what she loves,” employee Leanna Gardner said.

Frye doesn’t want to change the name of the restaurant or update much, but she hopes her story has one clear message for her generation: you don’t need a college degree to make a decent living.

“Follow your instinct,” Frye advised. “If it feels right, just do it.”

Copyright 2023 WEWS via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Carisa Browne was in the drive-thru line when suddenly, some foul-smelling stuff fell from the...
Mystery ‘poop’ rains down on cars in drive-thru, family says
Meet TV6's Dustin & Jenna (and two-year-old son, John Parker)
Meet TV6′s Jenna and Dustin
Deputies are investigating after a dead body was discovered in the backwaters of the...
Deputies identify teen’s body found in backwaters of the Wapsipinicon River
Daniel McCune was arrested on child porn charges.
Rock Falls man arrested on child porn charges
Combine Grill in Davenport announces closure.
Combine Grill restaurant announces closure of Utica location

Latest News

Local ICU nurse, Taylor Jacques, was originally diagnosed with Acute Myeloid Leukemia (AML) in...
Local ICU Nurse Battles Cancer for a Second Time
River Rights advocates walked across the Centennial Bridge today.
Advocates walking for River Rights Saturday
River Rights advocates walked across the Centennial Bridge today.
Advocates walking for River Rights Saturday
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis throws a marker into the audience after signing various bills during...
PEN America, Penguin Random House sue Florida school district over book bans