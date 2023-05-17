2 in custody after car chase ends in Rock Island

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) - Two people were taken into custody after police said a chase ended in a minor crash in Rock Island.

Davenport police notified Rock Island police about 1 p.m. of a vehicle driving into Rock Island that was reported to have occupants involved in a previous shooting incident in Moline, according to a media release.

The vehicle crashed in the 1000 block of 14th Street, police said. The occupants fled into a nearby residence.

According to police, the Rock Island Academy was placed on soft lockdown, out of an abundance of caution.

Two people were taken into custody, police said. They were then taken to the Rock Island Police Department for an interview, pending additional charges resulting from the investigation.

The Rock Island Academy resumed normal school functions, police said. School District Director of Communications Beth Marsoun said the lockdown started around 1:30 p.m. and was listed just before dismissal at 2:10.

According to police, no one was injured.

