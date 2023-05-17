2-year-old dies after being hit by car in parking lot near Ga. beach

By WTOC Staff, Camille Syed and Gray News staff
Published: May. 17, 2023 at 4:30 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TYBEE ISLAND, Ga. (WTOC/Gray News) - A 2-year-old Georgia girl died after she was hit by a car in a parking lot near the beach on Tybee Island.

Georgia State Patrol say the crash happened around 5:45 p.m. Sunday in the 15th Street parking lot. Officers shut down the parking lot, Tybee Beach Pier and Pavilion and portions of the road while they investigated, WTOC reports.

According to GSP, the victim, identified as 2-year-old Rae’Lynn Milton, and her family were standing in the parking lot alongside the parked vehicles. They say a vehicle traveling northbound through the parking lot approached the little girl and her family.

As the vehicle approached, GSP says Rae’Lynn ran into the roadway in front of the vehicle and was hit. She was taken to the hospital, where she later died.

The toddler was from Waycross, Georgia.

The Tybee Island Police Department posted a statement to social media about the incident, saying their thoughts are “with Rae’Lynn’s family and loved ones as they attempt to move forward after this unspeakable tragedy.”

The investigation into the incident is ongoing.

Copyright 2023 WTOC via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Carisa Browne was in the drive-thru line when suddenly, some foul-smelling stuff fell from the...
Mystery ‘poop’ rains down on cars in drive-thru, family says
Meet TV6's Dustin & Jenna (and two-year-old son, John Parker)
Meet TV6′s Jenna and Dustin
Deputies are investigating after a dead body was discovered in the backwaters of the...
Deputies identify teen’s body found in backwaters of the Wapsipinicon River
Daniel McCune was arrested on child porn charges.
Rock Falls man arrested on child porn charges
FILE - Priscilla Presley arrives at the Celine Fall/Winter 2023 Fashion Show, Dec. 8, 2022, at...
Priscilla Presley reaches settlement in dispute over her late daughter’s estate, reports say

Latest News

Hazy sunshine today
Hazy sunshine today
FILE - This photo combo of images provided by the New York City Police Department shows NYPD...
Biden to honor 9 with Medal of Valor, including 2 NYPD officers killed after 911 call
Doctors told Sam’s parents he experienced a febrile seizure, due to a high temperature caused...
Good Samaritans rush to help toddler suffering seizure at park
Doctors told the boy's parents he experienced a febrile seizure, due to a high temperature...
Parents thankful to good Samaritans who helped toddler son with seizure
Authorities say the gunman who killed three people while firing at random targets in his New...
Neighbor recalls shooting spree that killed 3 in New Mexico neighborhood