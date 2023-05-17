Advocates walking for River Rights Saturday

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) - River Rights advocates walked across the Centennial Bridge Saturday.

Over 50 people supported the movement of walking for river rights, water is life. The group started at Schwiebert Par and made its way over the Centennial Bridge to the entrance plaza at the Figge in Davenport.

“I think water is a very powerful thing to organize around,” said artist and collaborator with Great Plains Action Society, Moselle Singh. “It connects all of us. It connects all of our communities, and even beyond just a human lens, it connects all of life.”

Representatives from the Great Plain Action Society came together to show people from the head waters, down to the Gulf, that they are deeply committed to protecting the water.

“This is a way to show that we are doing the work in the community,” said Singh. “How do we bring ourselves together as Grass Roots organizers and really take a lead collectively to show that we can do this? Because we can.”

Locals also joined in line as they made their way across the bridge for a great cause.

“Some parts of the world, like the Midwest have too much water,” said Assistant Professor at St. Ambrose University, Dr. Dennis Tarasi. “In particular, the way we’re using the water, in many instances, is an abuse. We have a lot of pollution concerns, we have a lot of over consumption concerns, and it’s leading to significant challenges; especially in the most marginalized populations in society.”

Officials say that Iowa is the #1 contributor to the dead zone to the gulf and they have already been collaborating with people within the community about working together towards actually protecting the river.

“We’re all human, we’re all here,” Singh added. “We’re all bodies of water. Every river starts with a trickle and so were a group of people who come together. We have converged our own streams of water. Our own streams of understanding our communities, and here, we just build.”

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.