Scott County law enforcement participates in state-wide ‘Torch Run’ fundraiser for Special Olympics

Scott County Law enforcement officers gathered Tuesday morning for the annual ‘Torch Run’ to benefit Special Olympics.
By Randy Biery and Kate Kopatich
Published: May. 16, 2023 at 9:32 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
BETTENDORF, Iowa (KWQC) - Scott County Law enforcement officers gathered Tuesday morning for the annual ‘Torch Run’ to benefit Special Olympics.

The run began outside the Bettendorf Police Department with officers carrying the Special Olympics Flame of Hope for 6.3 miles as they headed east on State Street, connecting with the bike path at Parkway Drive and running that path into Davenport, ending at Rookies Sports Bar.

One member of the Davenport Police Department said that they’re excited to help with the costs associated for the Special Olympics athletes so that they can focus on the competition itself.

“Just knowing that’s what we’re doing today is supporting those athletes,” said Andrew Harris, Davenport Police Department. “The money that we’re raising today helps with uniforms, travel costs and all of the other costs associated with competing at a very high level, such as our Iowa Special Olympics.”

The ‘Torch Run’ that these officers ran was just one “leg” of a statewide fundraiser, according to a media release from the City of Bettendorf. The final Iowa “leg” will be ran on May 25 when officers will carry the torch from Des Moines to Ames, ending at the Hilton Coliseum with the torch being passed to a Special Olympics Iowa Athlete who lights the Olympic Flame at the Opening Ceremonies of the Special Olympics Iowa Summer Games.

The opening ceremonies of the Special Olympics Iowa Summer Games will take place on May 25-27, according to Special Olympics Iowa.

