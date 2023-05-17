Breezy and cooler today

Rain chances return early Friday
More warm sunshine on the horizon for Wednesday--look for highs in the 70's to near 80 degrees.
By Meteorologist Kevin Phelps
Published: May. 17, 2023 at 3:21 AM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

QUAD CITIES, IA/IL (KWQC) -- East and northeast winds have arrived this morning ushering in a cooler air mass today.  Many areas will be in the 40s and low 50s early on before warming to the low 70s this afternoon.  Thursday will be warm again ahead of an approaching cold front so highs will be in the 80s.  The cold front looks to push through early Friday morning, so severe weather is not expected, but showers and storms will roll through the area.  Highs on Friday afternoon will be in the low 70s. Long term, the weather pattern will be quiet meaning lots of sunshine each day and highs in the 80s.

TODAY: Sunny and cooler. High: 78º. Winds: ENE 5-15 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear.  Low: 50º Winds: NE 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW: Increasing clouds. High: 83º.

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Carisa Browne was in the drive-thru line when suddenly, some foul-smelling stuff fell from the...
Mystery ‘poop’ rains down on cars in drive-thru, family says
Meet TV6's Dustin & Jenna (and two-year-old son, John Parker)
Meet TV6′s Jenna and Dustin
Deputies are investigating after a dead body was discovered in the backwaters of the...
Deputies identify teen’s body found in backwaters of the Wapsipinicon River
Daniel McCune was arrested on child porn charges.
Rock Falls man arrested on child porn charges
FILE - Priscilla Presley arrives at the Celine Fall/Winter 2023 Fashion Show, Dec. 8, 2022, at...
Priscilla Presley reaches settlement in dispute over her late daughter’s estate, reports say

Latest News

KWQC TV6 first alert weather
Warm sunshine for Wednesday
KWQC TV6 first alert weather
Warm sunshine for Wednesday
First Alert Forecast: Sunshine Tuesday afternoon with a hazy sky by evening
KWQC TV6 first alert weather
Mostly sunny Tuesday afternoon