Breezy and cooler today

QUAD CITIES, IA/IL (KWQC) -- East and northeast winds have arrived this morning ushering in a cooler air mass today. Many areas will be in the 40s and low 50s early on before warming to the low 70s this afternoon. Thursday will be warm again ahead of an approaching cold front so highs will be in the 80s. The cold front looks to push through early Friday morning, so severe weather is not expected, but showers and storms will roll through the area. Highs on Friday afternoon will be in the low 70s. Long term, the weather pattern will be quiet meaning lots of sunshine each day and highs in the 80s.

TODAY: Sunny and cooler. High: 78º. Winds: ENE 5-15 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear. Low: 50º Winds: NE 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW: Increasing clouds. High: 83º.

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.