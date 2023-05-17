Combine Grill restaurant announces closure of Utica location

By Kate Kopatich
May. 16, 2023
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A QCA restaurant with two locations, each offering a different dining experience, has announced that it has closed the doors to at least one of its locations.

The Combine Grill announced in a Facebook post that it has closed its Davenport grill location at 5266 Utica Ridge Road.

“We regret to inform you that The Combine Grill is closed for business. Thank you to everyone for your support. It had been a pleasure serving all of you,” stated the Facebook post.

The original location, The Combine Steakhouse in East Moline, that offers a “finer dining experience” at 910 Bend Boulevard, has not made any announcement of closing.

