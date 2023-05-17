Davenport woman charged with arson

By KWQC Staff
Published: May. 17, 2023 at 8:19 AM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A joint investigation is underway after a Davenport woman was charged with arson.

Raven N. Whitney, 30, is charged with first-degree arson, a Class B felony.

Davenport police responded Tuesday about 6 p.m. to a home in the 600 block of West 64th Street for a report of a person pouring gasoline onto the home, according to a media release. After officers arrived and secured the scene, the Davenport Fire Department responded.

According to the Davenport Fire Department, a verbal argument had escalated to Whitney pouring gasoline onto the home in an attempt to set fire to the structure.

According to an arrest affidavit, Whitney admitted during the argument she poured the gasoline with the intent to do damage and or destroy property.

This does not appear to be a random act of violence, according to officials. The investigation is ongoing, more information will by the Davenport Fire Marshal.

