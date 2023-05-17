Financial Planning With Heidi: Financial Impacts Of Divorce, Part 2

Heidi discusses the second part of the financial impacts of divorce.
By KWQC Staff
Published: May. 16, 2023 at 10:20 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Heidi Huiskamp Collins with Huiskamp Collins Investments, LLC. follows up more on part one of the financial impacts of divorce, with part two of the financial impacts of divorce.

Several post-divorce financial checklist items that Heidi says to keep an eye on include:

  • Creating a new budget
  • Hiring a new financial team
  • Checking your safety deposit box
  • Securing your payment apps

Huiskamp Collins Investments Information:

Address- 2209 Falcon Avenue, Bettendorf, Iowa

Phone- 563-949-4705

Website- https://hhcinvestments.net/

