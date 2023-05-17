Genesis focuses on high QC suicide rates, how to get free training to recognize warning signs

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -May is National Mental Health Awareness Month. So at this time, when mental health has reached a flashpoint nationwide, how are we doing in the Quad Cities?

Angela Ganzer-Bovitz, Director of Behavioral Health Inpatient with Genesis Health System, and Cecilia Bailey, Director at Quad Cities Open Network, talk about the 2021 Quad Cities Health Assessment’s mental health results. The analysis shows that the metro area has significantly higher rates of suicide than do the entire states of Illinois or Iowa (or even the entire U.S.).

An average of 53 Quad Cities’ residents die of suicide every year.

This led to the launching of Zero Suicide Initiative QC. The initiative is a collaboration between the Zero Suicide Institute and the Quad Cities Behavioral Health Coalition in an effort to lower suicide rates and make systemic change within our community.

The project’s mission statement is that “suicide is preventable” and they provide free training for individuals to be a part of the solution. Proper training better equips people to recognize the warning signs of suicide, how to talk to the person in crisis, and how to refer them for ongoing help.

It’s free to participate in the initiative’s Q-P-R training. Just like CPR, QPR is an emergency response to someone in crisis and can save lives.

QPR stands for Question, Persuade, Refer. It’s a one-hour, web-based program. Scan the QR Code included in the video interview or embedded below. Interested individuals can also click here.

If you or someone you know is in crisis, call or text 9-8-8 to reach the Suicide & Crisis Lifeline.

