Highlights from the Timeless France tour
Published: May. 17, 2023 at 3:57 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -Paula Sands hosted a trip with TV6 viewers on the Holiday Vacations’ Timeless France with Burgundy & Provence River Cruise tour from April 24-May 4, 2023.
PSL features video vignettes of various highlights from the trip that was immersed in French culture, cuisine, and history including a delightful 3-day tour of Paris and a 7-night cruise of the Rhone and Saone Rivers.
Part 1 features sight-seeing on land in Paris and Part 2 shares details while cruising.
Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.