Job-hunting tips for recent college graduates

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -Robert Half research reveals trends for college graduates planning to launch their career (based on a survey of 2,175 hiring managers (conducted Oct. 20 to Nov. 3, 2022) and propriety analysis of nearly 2 million job postings requiring a college degree and 0-2 years of experience.

Ryan McCarty, Branch Director, Robert Half, shares the following talking points as tips for those entering the job market:

1. Multiple interviews — Employers typically conduct 4 interviews with an entry-level candidate before extending an offer and take 5 weeks on average to complete the hire.

2. Questions that gauge soft skills — 1 in 5 managers attribute their hiring mistakes to placing too much weight on technical skills. As a result, situational questions (to learn more about a candidate’s traits and interpersonal abilities) are more common.

3. Preparation and follow-through — Beyond skills, managers said the following actions can tip the scales in an applicant’s favor:

Researching the company (67%)

Maintaining a respectable online presence (51%)

Sending a thank-you note after an interview (49%)

4. In-office time — Less than 1 in 3 entry-level jobs (29%) are advertised as hybrid or fully remote.

5. Hiring bright spots — College graduates can increase their chances of finding work by exploring roles and industries with the most jobs available.

