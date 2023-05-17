Local ICU Nurse Battles Cancer for a Second Time

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) --- Local ICU nurse, Taylor Jacques, was originally diagnosed with Acute Myeloid Leukemia (AML) in 2021. Taylor came into work during the pandemic, she wasn’t feeling well and when they went to take blood work, they noticed that every single blood lab was completely off.

The results showed that it was leukemia, but she didn’t know it was AML until after she was transported via ambulance from Rock Island to Iowa City, and immediately started Chemo. Following intense chemotherapy, she reached complete remission.

“She goes by the motto: the comeback is always greater than the set back,” said Stephanie Keil, fellow register nurse. “She has lived by that rule since the day she was diagnosed two years ago. All the way on through. From the comeback, working in ICU, now to doing this for a second time.”

After remission, there are lab check ups with your oncologist. With how aggressive her AML was, they checked her twice a month, then eventually once a month. After her fourth check in with her oncologist, she received the news that she had leukemia once again, in March 2023, a total relapse of AML.

She is currently receiving treatment at the University of Iowa, and fortunately found a bone marrow match quickly and is scheduled to have her pre-transplant chemotherapy beginning June 9th. She will also be receiving a stem cell transplant, something the doctors didn’t do the first time.

“When the tables turn on somebody of our own, it’s really hard to change gears to see them as our friend, rather than as a patient,” said Keil. “So of course, our hearts are driven to take care of people, so that’s exactly what we are trying to do for Taylor.”

On Wednesday, the Pour Bros. Craft Taproom in Moline will be hosting a “Carnival For a Cure” fund raiser for Jacques. This is part of their fund raiser “Pour for a Cause” that the owners put on. There will be a caricature artist, balloon designs and a Plinko board to win prizes. The company will then donate 10% of the sales from the event.

From friends and her family, Jacques is doing well. Unfortunately, she won’t be at the event on Wednesday because of her health condition. She’s looking forward to seeing pictures and videos.

