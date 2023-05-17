Moline police officer named Top Cop by ‘The Breakfast Optimist Club’

Four awards were given to officers based on heroism, community service, performance and club purpose.
By Madison McAdoo and Mike Ortiz
Published: May. 17, 2023 at 12:10 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
QUAD CITIES, Iowa/Ill. (KWQC) - Moline Detective Salvador Victor was named top cop by “the Breakfast Optimist Club” Wednesday morning.

The club is celebrating National Police Week by honoring officers. Four awards were given to officers based on heroism, community service, performance and club purpose.

“It’s a great honor like you said before there are a lot of officers here, sargents, and supervisors that have done a good job over the course of a career. It felt good to get my name called last and be nominated as the top cop.” Moline Detective Salvador Victor said.

Moline police Detective Salvador Victor was named Top Cop by "The Breakfast Optimist Club."(KWQC)

Victor has been an officer for over 10 years.

Other officers earning reignition were, Officer Mclaughlin with the Moline Police Department, Deputy Tyler Regan with the Rock Island County Sheriff’s Office and Sergeant John Johnson with the East Moline Police Department.

