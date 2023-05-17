Palmer Chiropractic takes a crack at fashion in partnership with RAYGUN

By Kate Kopatich
Published: May. 17, 2023 at 2:53 PM CDT
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Palmer College of Chiropractic has entered into a licensing agreement with a nationally known retailer out of Des Moines.

RAYGUN of Des Moines, famous for its t-shirts displaying witty messages is teaming up with Palmer to share the Palmer pride and spread the word about Palmer College and the chiropractic profession, according to a media release from the college. The shirts will be available for purchase at Palmer’s Davenport Campus Store or at the Davenport RAYGUN store, located at 210 East 2nd Street, or online.

According to officials from Palmer, there are two different designs for sale at the campus’s stores.

“The first reads ‘Palmer: We’ve Got Your Back and The Rest of You,’ the second reads ‘These Hands Are Made for Healing & That’s Just What They’ll Do.’ More designs will be introduced later in the year,” said Lisa Bauer, director of auxiliary services at Palmer.

