Quad Cities area pools, beaches set to open for summer season

QUAD CITIES, Iowa/Ill. (KWQC) - Quad Cities area pools are set to open for the summer season.

Don’t see pool hours for your area pool, send information to news@kwqc.com.

Davenport Aquatic Favcitiles:

The Annie Wittenmyer Aquatic Center and Fejervary Aquatic Center will open from June 2 until Aug. 20, daily from 1 p.m. -7 p.m. according to the City of Davenport.

Lap Swim will be available daily from noon - 1 p.m. and 7 p.m. - 8 p.m.

Annie Wittenmyer Aquatic Center is located at 2828 Eastern Avenue, Davenport Iowa, and the Fejervary Aquatic Center is located at 1900 Telegraph Road, Davenport, Iowa

Muscatine Aquatic Center:

The Muscatine Aquatic Center is set to open for the 2023 swim season on May 27 from noon - 8 p.m. The aquatic center will be closed on May 28. The pool will reopen on Memorial Day, May 29, from 12 to 8 p.m. The pool will be open daily from noon to 8 p.m. starting June 1, weather permitting.

To schedule a party, purchase a season pass or ask questions about the Muscatine Aquatic Center, please contact the Muscatine Parks and Recreation Department at 563-263-0241.

Scott County Park pool:

The Scott County Park pool will be open for Memorial Day weekend, May 27-29 from noon - 7 p.m., the Scott County Conservation Board said.

The pool will then be open daily from noon to 7 p.m. June 3 until Aug. 13.

The pool is located in Scott County Park, 18850 270th Street, Eldridge, Iowa.

West Lake Park:

The West Lake Park Boathouse will be open from 10 a.m. - 7 p.m. for the summer on the weekends on May 20 and 21, and 27-29, the Scott County Conservation Board said. The boathouse will be opening daily starting June 3 until Aug. 13.

The beach will be open from noon to 7 p.m. on May 27-29, and daily starting June 3 until Aug. 13. According to the Scott County Conservation website, new this year there will be an inflatable waterpark.

The Scott County Conservation Board said if staffing allows the boathouse and the beach will be open for weekends after Aug. 13 until Labor Day.

The boathouse and beach are located at West Lake Park, 14910 110th Avenue, Davenport, Iowa.

Whitewater Junction:

Whitewater Junction will open for the 2023 summer season on May 27, according to the City of Rock Island.

Specials during the season will include, free child admission with each paid adult until 2 p.m. Mondays, half off school staff Tuesdays, and half off for Veterans and Active Military.

Whitewater will be open 11 a.m. - 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday -Sunday and holidays. From Aug. 14-Sept. 4, the pool will be closed Monday through Thursday.

The tube and body slides will be turned off when the plunge pool will be open for volleyball, basketball, swimming, or water walking Monday through Thursday 1-2 p.m. and 7-8 p.m. and Friday to Sunday 5-6 p.m.

