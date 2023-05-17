Rock Island-Milan School District unanimously approves interim superintendent Tuesday

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) - Tuesday, in a “Special Meeting”, the Rock Island-Milan School Board voted unanimously to approve an interim superintendent.

The news of approving an interim superintendent comes after the school board had voted back in April to part ways with the soon-to-be, former, Superintendent Dr. Reginald Lawrence, on April 26.

According to a spokesperson for the Rock-Island Milan School Board, Cal Lee, former superintendent of the Moline-Coal Valley School District was unanimously voted to serve as interim superintendent, in Tuesday’s “Special Meeting”.

The spokesperson said that the approval will go into effect on May 22 and will go through June 30. However, they said that they do not know if the board will ultimately extend that contract as they search for a new superintendent.

According to the meeting agenda, Lee will be paid $650 a day.

Dr. Lawrence will stay on until June 3, which is graduation, as he helps with the transition, the spokesperson said.

As for the next steps in the search for a new superintendent, district officials say they haven’t yet determined what’s next.

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.