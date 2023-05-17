Spring fashion trends 2023

Three local boutiques show off what’s new and easy-to-wear this season
By Debbie McFadden
Published: May. 17, 2023 at 4:17 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -Today’s Paula Sands Live features a four-part spring fashion show starring Maxx Models and Talent.

Holly Bell from Maxx Models and Talent emcees as her models show off clothing from three area boutiques.

Participating retailers include:

Maxx Models and Talent is located at Renwick Mansion at 901 Tremont, Davenport. To contact the agency, call 563-359-5005 or visit the website at http://maxxmodels.org/.

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Carisa Browne was in the drive-thru line when suddenly, some foul-smelling stuff fell from the...
Mystery ‘poop’ rains down on cars in drive-thru, family says
Meet TV6's Dustin & Jenna (and two-year-old son, John Parker)
Meet TV6′s Jenna and Dustin
Deputies are investigating after a dead body was discovered in the backwaters of the...
Deputies identify teen’s body found in backwaters of the Wapsipinicon River
Aaron Shey Miller, 31, is facing charges that include aggravated assault on a law enforcement...
Man arrested for threatening to run over officers, K-9, police say
Combine Grill in Davenport announces closure.
Combine Grill restaurant announces closure of Utica location

Latest News

2023 spring fashion show part 4 image
2023 Spring fashion show Part 4
2023 Spring fashion show Part 3 image
2023 Spring fashion show Part 3
2023 spring fashion show part 2 image
2023 Spring fashion show Part 2
2023 Spring fashion show Part 1 image
2023 Spring Fashion Show Part 1