Spring fashion trends 2023
Three local boutiques show off what’s new and easy-to-wear this season
Published: May. 17, 2023 at 4:17 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -Today’s Paula Sands Live features a four-part spring fashion show starring Maxx Models and Talent.
Holly Bell from Maxx Models and Talent emcees as her models show off clothing from three area boutiques.
Participating retailers include:
- 838 Boutique, Bettendorf, IA
- Wind Dancer Boutique, Davenport, IA
- MIVA Boutique, Geneseo, IL
Maxx Models and Talent is located at Renwick Mansion at 901 Tremont, Davenport. To contact the agency, call 563-359-5005 or visit the website at http://maxxmodels.org/.
