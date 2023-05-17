St. Paul the Apostle Church holds annual Blue Mass for law enforcement

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - St. Paul the Apostle Church in Davenport held their annual Blue Mass Tuesday night to honor those who work in law enforcement, fire, medic, corrections, and dispatch.

Officials with St. Paul the Apostle Church say that this is the first time they’ve been able to have the mass, after two long years.

Those putting on the mass also said that this gives them the chance to say thank you to those serving the community.

“It’s just a good feeling knowing that we are safe at home and safe in our community, as they’re out there performing their duties” said Mark Gassen, Knights of Columbus at St. Paul Apostle Church. “They do it on a day-to-day basis, and it’s just something I don’t think is appreciated as much as it should be.”

Tuesday night’s mass marked St. Paul the Apostle’s seventh Blue Mass.

