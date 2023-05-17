St. Paul the Apostle Church holds annual Blue Mass for law enforcement

St. Paul the Apostle Church in Davenport held their annual Blue Mass Tuesday night to honor those who work in law enforcement, fire, medic, and more.
By Jaren Smith
Published: May. 16, 2023 at 10:51 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - St. Paul the Apostle Church in Davenport held their annual Blue Mass Tuesday night to honor those who work in law enforcement, fire, medic, corrections, and dispatch.

Officials with St. Paul the Apostle Church say that this is the first time they’ve been able to have the mass, after two long years.

Those putting on the mass also said that this gives them the chance to say thank you to those serving the community.

“It’s just a good feeling knowing that we are safe at home and safe in our community, as they’re out there performing their duties” said Mark Gassen, Knights of Columbus at St. Paul Apostle Church. “They do it on a day-to-day basis, and it’s just something I don’t think is appreciated as much as it should be.”

Tuesday night’s mass marked St. Paul the Apostle’s seventh Blue Mass.

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deputies are investigating after a dead body was discovered in the backwaters of the...
Deputies identify teen’s body found in backwaters of the Wapsipinicon River
Carisa Browne was in the drive-thru line when suddenly, some foul-smelling stuff fell from the...
Mystery ‘poop’ rains down on cars in drive-thru, family says
Meet TV6's Dustin & Jenna (and two-year-old son, John Parker)
Meet TV6′s Jenna and Dustin
Vermont State Police investigating suspicious Brookfield death
Police: Man injured after shooting in Rock Island Saturday
An Alabama couple recently welcomed two sets of identical twins to their family.
‘It’s the Lord’: Woman gives birth to 2 sets of identical twins

Latest News

Illinois brewers push for direct-to-consumer shipping law
Illinois brewers push for direct-to-consumer shipping law
Rock Falls Man, Sexual Abuse
Rock Falls Man, Sexual Abuse
Beal and Czinano waived by WNBA teams
St. Paul the Apostle Church holds Blue Mass.
Blue Mass At St. Paul In Davenport