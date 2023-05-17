A sunny start Thursday, then showers by evening

Look for a rain free weekend ahead
By Theresa Bryant
Published: May. 17, 2023 at 4:37 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
QUAD CITIES, Iowa/Ill. (KWQC) -- Another pleasant day in the books with cooler readings in the 60′s and 70′s. We’ll see mostly clear skies tonight, leading to a sunny start for Thursday. Skies will have kind of a “milky” look, due to smoke from wildfires in Canada. Clouds will begin to increase by afternoon as our next system approaches from the plains. Expect a chance for scattered showers and a few thunderstorms developing Thursday evening, continuing overnight into early Friday. Sunshine returns just in time for the weekend with highs in the 70′s to near 80 degrees. Blue skies continue into next week.

TONIGHT:  Mostly clear and cool. Low: 50°. Wind: E 5-10 mph.

THURSDAY: Sunshine early, then gradually increasing cloudiness by afternoon.  High: 85°. Wind: S 5-10 mph.

THURSDAY NIGHT:  Mostly cloudy with a chance for showers and a few thunderstorms. Low: 60°.

FRIDAY:   A chance for showers early, then becoming mostly sunny and cooler, with High: 73°.

