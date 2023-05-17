Townsquare Media: QC Rock Academy Summer Kickoff Concert

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) - Ryan McCreddon, Operations Manager at Townsquare Media shares information about the QC Rock Academy Summer Kickoff Concert, happening this weekend.

QC Rock Academy Summer Kickoff Concert Information:

Where? Schweibert Park in Rock Island

When? Saturday, May 20 from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m.

How? Free admission, all ages

What? Seven bands and special guests

