Troopers: Rock Falls man charged with sexual abuse

He is being held at the Whiteside County Jail on a $50,000 bond.
By KWQC Staff
Published: May. 17, 2023 at 8:34 AM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RACK FALLS, Ill. (KWQC) - The Illinois State Police arrested a Rock Falls man Tuesday on sexual abuse charges.

Nicholas D. Degroot, 34, is charged with seven counts of aggravated sexual abuse, Class 2 Felonies.

Illinois State Police worked with Sterling police during the investigation, according to a media release.

During a consensual interview with officers, Degroot confessed to a relationship with a 15-year-old, according to troopers. A simultaneous arrest and search warrant was executed.

Degroot is being held at the Whiteside County Jail on a $50,000 bond.

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Carisa Browne was in the drive-thru line when suddenly, some foul-smelling stuff fell from the...
Mystery ‘poop’ rains down on cars in drive-thru, family says
Meet TV6's Dustin & Jenna (and two-year-old son, John Parker)
Meet TV6′s Jenna and Dustin
Deputies are investigating after a dead body was discovered in the backwaters of the...
Deputies identify teen’s body found in backwaters of the Wapsipinicon River
Daniel McCune was arrested on child porn charges.
Rock Falls man arrested on child porn charges
Combine Grill in Davenport announces closure.
Combine Grill restaurant announces closure of Utica location

Latest News

Raven N. Whitney, 30, is charged with first-degree arson, a Class B felony.
Davenport woman charged with arson
This does not appear to be a random act of violence, according to officials. The investigation...
Davenport woman charged with arson
Hazy sunshine today
Hazy sunshine today
Illinois brewers push for direct-to-consumer shipping law
Illinois brewers push for direct-to-consumer shipping law