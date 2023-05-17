Troopers: Rock Falls man charged with sexual abuse

RACK FALLS, Ill. (KWQC) - The Illinois State Police arrested a Rock Falls man Tuesday on sexual abuse charges.

Nicholas D. Degroot, 34, is charged with seven counts of aggravated sexual abuse, Class 2 Felonies.

Illinois State Police worked with Sterling police during the investigation, according to a media release.

During a consensual interview with officers, Degroot confessed to a relationship with a 15-year-old, according to troopers. A simultaneous arrest and search warrant was executed.

Degroot is being held at the Whiteside County Jail on a $50,000 bond.

