Troopers: Rock Falls man charged with sexual abuse
Published: May. 17, 2023 at 8:34 AM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
RACK FALLS, Ill. (KWQC) - The Illinois State Police arrested a Rock Falls man Tuesday on sexual abuse charges.
Nicholas D. Degroot, 34, is charged with seven counts of aggravated sexual abuse, Class 2 Felonies.
Illinois State Police worked with Sterling police during the investigation, according to a media release.
During a consensual interview with officers, Degroot confessed to a relationship with a 15-year-old, according to troopers. A simultaneous arrest and search warrant was executed.
Degroot is being held at the Whiteside County Jail on a $50,000 bond.
