Warm sunshine for Wednesday

QUAD CITIES, IA/IL (KWQC) -- Quiet weather is expected to continue through the middle of the week before showers and storms move back into the weather picture by Friday. Look for mostly clear and cool conditions tonight, followed by warm sunshine for your Wednesday. After a sunny start, clouds will be on the increase Thursday, ahead of our next system. We’ll see showers and possibly a thunderstorm or two late Thursday night into Friday, before coming to an end Friday evening. The weekend is looking superb with sunshine and highs in the 70′s to near 80° expected.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear and cool. Low: 50°. Wind: NE 5-10 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Warm sunshine and pleasant temperatures. High: 78°. Wind: E 5-15 mph.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear and cool. Low: 48°.

THURSDAY: Sunshine early, then gradually increasing cloudiness by afternoon. High: 83°.

